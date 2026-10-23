Shivamogga Dasara elephant Somanna breaks loose, locals seek religious solution
Shivamogga's Dasara festival got unexpectedly chaotic when Somanna the elephant broke away during the procession, causing panic and knocking over both the ceremonial howdah and an idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari.
In response, locals and leaders are now suggesting a "religious solution" to address what happened.
District officials meet, forest department investigates
District officials, including Deputy Commissioner Prabhuling Kavalikatti, and former deputy chief minister K.S. Eshwarappa, have met to discuss these suggestions and will consult religious authorities for guidance.
Meanwhile, the Forest Department is investigating why Somanna panicked: early reports point to a last-minute change in his position during the event.
Some environmentalists are now pushing for elephants to be kept out of such festivals altogether.