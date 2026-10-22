Shivamogga Dasara: elephant Somanna strays, ambari carrying Chamundeshwari idol damaged
India
During the Dasara celebrations in Shivamogga, Karnataka, an elephant named Somanna unexpectedly wandered off its route in the Jamboo Savari procession.
This led to a 650-kilogram silver ambari carrying Goddess Chamundeshwari's idol falling and getting damaged, and two cars and three motorcycles were damaged.
No major casualties were reported, and forest officials stepped in quickly to calm things down.
Public questions elephant use at Dasara
Many people questioned whether elephants should be used for public entertainment at all.
Comments called for letting these animals live freely instead of making them carry heavy loads in crowded places.
The event prompted conversations about animal welfare during cultural celebrations.