Shivamogga starts rituals after Dasara elephant wandered off, damaging howdah
India
After an elephant unexpectedly wandered off during the Dasara procession in Shivamogga on October 21, damaging a portion of the howdah and a few vehicles, the city has kicked off special rituals to make sure things go more smoothly next time.
The ceremonies are happening at two local temples, organized by the Shivamogga City Corporation.
Shankarananda Jois maps preventive Dasara rituals
Priest Shankarananda Jois, after consulting religious leaders and texts, mapped out several rituals like Mahasankalpa and Mahaganapati Puja to help prevent future mishaps.
Local leaders, including MLA S.N. Channabasappa, joined the opening day.
These efforts will wrap up on November 7, showing how seriously the community takes both tradition and safety during big festivals.