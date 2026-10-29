Shivamogga villages impose ₹1L and ₹50k fines for beegar oota
India
Villages in Karnataka's Shivamogga district are taking a stand against extravagant Beegar Oota wedding feasts by introducing steep fines: ₹1 lakh for families hosting these lavish meals and ₹50,000 for guests.
This move comes as many rural households struggle with rising costs from drought and inflation, making it tough to keep up with pricey traditions.
Nonvegetarian beegar oota burdens Malnad families
The Beegar Oota custom, serving huge nonvegetarian spreads after weddings, holds considerable cultural significance in the Malnad region, but it often leaves families deep in debt just to meet social expectations.
By bringing in these fines, villages like Gudavi, Chikkashakuna, and Shigehalli hope to ease financial pressure and encourage more practical celebrations that fit today's realities.