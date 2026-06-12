Shivanand Chaurasia killed in Houthi attack on MV Eternity C
India
Shivanand Chaurasia, a 28-year-old sailor from Uttar Pradesh, lost his life in a Houthi rebel attack on the MV Eternity C ship in the Red Sea on June 10, 2026.
He had taken this job with a Singapore-based shipping company to support his parents, wife, and two young kids back home.
Ram Ji Chaurasia seeks repatriation assistance
After hearing the news, Shivanand's family reached out to officials for help bringing his body back for last rites.
His father, Ram Ji Chaurasia, said, "Our only wish now is that his mortal remains are brought back home so that we can perform his last rites,".
Local authorities and villagers are supporting the family as they wait for government assistance and prepare to say their final goodbyes.