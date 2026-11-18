Shivangi, Anant Singh's daughter, to host Thar prize wedding race
Shivangi, daughter of Bihar MLA Anant Singh, is making her wedding next Wednesday extra memorable: a massive horse race is on the cards, and the winner takes home a Thar.
Over 200 horses are expected (with some special breeds from across the country showing off their unique gait), turning this celebration into a major event for horse lovers and locals alike.
Anant Singh revives Nawada horse racing
This isn't just about the wedding: Singh, known as 'Chhote Sarkar,' is reviving Nawada's old-school horse racing culture.
Guests from across India are invited, and Singh himself, despite facing legal issues, is still hands-on with the festivities.
With elaborate tents, a helipad at the venue, and an open invitation to all, it's shaping up to be a community celebration that highlights Bihar's rich traditions.