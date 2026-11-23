Shivangi to marry November 25 in Nadwan amid Akvan rains
Shivangi, younger daughter of Mokama MLA Anant Singh, is set to get married on November 25 in Nadwan village, but Cyclone Akvan's heavy rains are making things tricky.
The ground is soaked, VIP helipad landings are up in the air (literally), and even a planned horse race with a Mahindra Thar as the prize might get canceled.
Anant Singh gifted 3.5cr Defender car
Singh, known locally as Chhote Sarkar, is hoping the weather clears up so celebrations can go on. He recently gifted his soon-to-be son-in-law a Land Rover Defender worth around ₹3.5 crore during the tilak ceremony.
Meanwhile, rain from Cyclone Akvan has been causing trouble across Bihar, especially in areas like Patna and Mokama, where daily life is getting disrupted.