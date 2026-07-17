Shivangini and boyfriend Nikhil found dead in locked Burari room
India
A 26-year-old woman, Shivangini, and her alleged boyfriend, Nikhil, were found dead in a locked room in Burari, Delhi, on Wednesday.
Police think it might be a murder-suicide: Shivangini had reportedly called Nikhil to end their six-month relationship since he was unemployed, police allege.
The situation came to light when Shivangini's sister noticed the room was locked and got neighbors to help open it.
Pistol and cartridges found, WhatsApp probed
At the scene, police discovered a pistol and two empty cartridges.
They are now looking into digital clues: a WhatsApp message Nikhil reportedly sent his family with his live location, plus a short video of the couple sitting together.
Forensic tests and postmortem reports will help clarify what really happened.