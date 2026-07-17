Shivangini and boyfriend Nikhil found dead in locked Burari room

A 26-year-old woman, Shivangini, and her alleged boyfriend, Nikhil, were found dead in a locked room in Burari, Delhi, on Wednesday.

Police think it might be a murder-suicide: Shivangini had reportedly called Nikhil to end their six-month relationship since he was unemployed, police allege.

The situation came to light when Shivangini's sister noticed the room was locked and got neighbors to help open it.