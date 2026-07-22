Shivani Sehrawat becomes 1st woman ADC to Indian Army chief
India
Captain Shivani Sehrawat just made history as the first woman ever appointed aide-de-camp (ADC) to the Indian Army chief.
She will be serving under General Dhiraj Seth, who stepped into the top role at the end of June 2026.
This move is a big deal for gender inclusivity in the Army and opens up more leadership opportunities for women.
ADC duties go beyond ceremonial tasks
The ADC job is not just about ceremonies: it is a trusted position that involves managing schedules, handling official protocols, and making sure everything runs smoothly during public events.
Her appointment is described as a significant milestone for women officers, hoping it inspires more women to take on key roles in India's military.