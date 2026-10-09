Shivling allegedly vandalized at Bihari Pura temple, police probe
A Shivling at an old Shiva temple in Bihari Pura, Ghaziabad was allegedly vandalized late Wednesday night, leaving the community pretty shaken.
Police got a call around 1:30am and are now looking into what happened.
Locals are understandably upset about the incident.
Teen girl seen jumping temple wall
Eyewitnesses say they saw a teenage girl (about 16 or 17) near the temple around the time things went down, even jumping over the boundary wall, so police are focusing their investigation there.
A local worker associated with the Hindu Raksha Dal is demanding strict action and has warned the organization would launch a protest if the police failed to take strict action.
The damaged Shivling was removed and a new one installed at the temple, officials said, and the situation was under control and peace had been maintained in the area, urging people to stay calm while they complete their investigation.