Shivpuri district sisters and 4 children die in separate wells

A really tragic day in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district: two sisters and their four children lost their lives in separate well drownings on Wednesday.

In Gungargaon village, Anjali Rawat reportedly pushed her three daughters into a well, then jumped in with her son Prashant.

Her eldest daughter Monika managed to save herself and her two younger sisters, but sadly, Anjali and Prashant did not make it.