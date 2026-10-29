Shivpuri district sisters and 4 children die in separate wells
A really tragic day in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district: two sisters and their four children lost their lives in separate well drownings on Wednesday.
In Gungargaon village, Anjali Rawat reportedly pushed her three daughters into a well, then jumped in with her son Prashant.
Her eldest daughter Monika managed to save herself and her two younger sisters, but sadly, Anjali and Prashant did not make it.
Police probe both well deaths
Just hours later, Anjali's sister Sita Rawat and her three children were found dead in a well at Khonkar village.
The family thinks Sita may have been overwhelmed by the news about Anjali (they were very close).
Police are looking into both incidents separately to understand what happened.
Relatives shared that Anjali had been struggling after losing her husband in a road accident about a month and a half ago.