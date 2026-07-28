Shivpuri teacher Lokesh Sharma accused of hitting 8-year-old Dalit boy
India
In Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, a government schoolteacher is accused of hitting an eight-year-old Dalit boy after he drank from the teacher's water bottle.
The incident happened on July 28, 2026.
The teacher, Lokesh Sharma, says he only scolded the student over the homework, not because of the water bottle.
Police file FIR under SC/ST Act
The boy's parents reported the incident after hearing about it from their son. Police have filed an FIR against Sharma under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and are investigating all sides.
Classmates confirmed that punishment happened but didn't specify why. The case has sparked concern about caste-based discrimination in schools.