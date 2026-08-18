Shivraj Singh Chouhan says El Nino unlikely to threaten kharif

Kharif crop planting is now at 92% of normal levels, nearly matching last year despite a 13% monsoon shortfall.

Some states like Karnataka and Telangana are still struggling with water shortages, though.

On the policy side, two major bills on seeds and pesticides are set to be introduced in Parliament soon.

The government also rolled out its Shakti ki Saptdhara plan to boost farming and food processing as part of its big-picture < em>Viksit Bharat vision for 2047.