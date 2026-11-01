Shivratan Mahiya arrested at Secunderabad with 60L counterfeit ₹500 notes
India
A 19-year-old named Shivratan Mahiya was arrested at Secunderabad Railway Station after police found ₹60 lakh in counterfeit ₹500 notes during surprise checks on platforms and trains.
Mahiya, from Rajasthan, was reportedly offered ₹2.2 lakh to deliver the fake cash by Om Prakash, who is now on the run.
Om Prakash handed bundles at Jaipur
Prakash handed over the bundles at Jaipur station and told Mahiya to travel through Hyderabad on his way to Mumbai.
Because of a train cancelation, Mahiya ended up boarding from Secunderabad, where he got caught during inspection.
With Prakash's criminal background and ongoing investigation, authorities are still piecing together how deep this operation goes.