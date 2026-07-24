Shobha Karandlaje tells Parliament no restoration of Old Pension Scheme
India
The government has made it clear: there's no move to restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).
Minister Shobha Kanadlaje told Parliament that the Department of Expenditure isn't considering it.
OPS was replaced by the New Pension Scheme (NPS) back in 2004.
NC-JCM and FNPO press for ops
Employee groups like NC-JCM and FNPO are pushing for OPS to return, arguing NPS doesn't offer enough security for lower-level staff or late joiners.
In a memo to the eighth Pay Commission, NC-JCM even called NPS "discriminatory" and pointed out that very few people have switched to the newer Unified Pension Scheme.
For now, though, the government isn't budging.