Shocking attack on Punjab actor's father caught on video

Investigators looking into threats from Canada-based Landa

Police are checking CCTV footage to track down the shooters, who escaped on a motorcycle.

SSP Ajay Gandhi shared that they've found some strong leads and are working to catch those responsible.

Investigators are also looking into earlier extortion threats Dr. Kamboj received from Canada-based Lakhbir Singh Landa, especially since his police security had been withdrawn before the attack.