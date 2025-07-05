Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Shocking attack on Punjab actor's father caught on video
Dr. Aniljit Kamboj, stepfather of Punjabi actress Tania, was shot and seriously injured at his clinic in Moga district on Friday.
The attackers first visited as patients, then returned and opened fire during a consultation, hitting him in the chest and arm.
Dr. Kamboj is currently hospitalized and receiving treatment.
TL;DR
Investigators looking into threats from Canada-based Landa
Police are checking CCTV footage to track down the shooters, who escaped on a motorcycle.
SSP Ajay Gandhi shared that they've found some strong leads and are working to catch those responsible.
Investigators are also looking into earlier extortion threats Dr. Kamboj received from Canada-based Lakhbir Singh Landa, especially since his police security had been withdrawn before the attack.