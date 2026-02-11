Shocking murder of gas agency owner in Dehradun
Arjun Sharma, 42 (some reports give his age as 40), who ran Amardeep Gas Agency in Dehradun, was shot by two scooter-borne assailants outside a temple in Tibetan Market on Wednesday morning.
He'd just finished tennis and was heading to his car when the attack happened. Sadly, he didn't survive the shooting.
Wife accuses 4 people, including her mother-in-law
The case has taken a dramatic turn with Sharma's wife accusing four people—including his own mother—of being involved due to ongoing financial disputes.
Reports say Sharma's mother had sought protection from the Uttarakhand High Court, and separate reports mention an alleged property transaction valued at about ₹40-42 crore.
Police have registered a case, are checking CCTV footage for leads, and say this is Dehradun's second major murder in just 10 days.