Shocking murder of gas agency owner in Dehradun

Wife accuses 4 people, including her mother-in-law

The case has taken a dramatic turn with Sharma's wife accusing four people—including his own mother—of being involved due to ongoing financial disputes.

Reports say Sharma's mother had sought protection from the Uttarakhand High Court, and separate reports mention an alleged property transaction valued at about ₹40-42 crore.

Police have registered a case, are checking CCTV footage for leads, and say this is Dehradun's second major murder in just 10 days.