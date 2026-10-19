Shooting at Shroff's Mumbai car injures 2 drivers, Fadnavis assures
India
Actor Tiger Shroff's car was shot at in Mumbai on Sunday, leaving his driver and an autorickshaw driver injured, though Tiger himself is OK.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reached out to Shroff and assured him that the police are on it, promising things will move quickly.
Mumbai Police set up 15 teams
Mumbai Police have set up 15 teams, including the Crime Branch, to track down those responsible.
They are digging through CCTV footage and collecting clues from the scene to piece together what happened.
Meanwhile, some politicians are criticizing how law and order is being handled, but for now, police say their main focus is catching the shooters.