Shooting outside Maner block chief's Bihar home kills Sanjeet Kumar
India
A tragic shooting took place outside the Maner block chief's home in Bihar, where four men on motorcycles opened fire on Sunday, October 18, between 9pm and 10pm.
Sanjeet Kumar, who led the Primary Agricultural Credit Society, was killed in the attack.
Pintu Kumar injured, police probe attack
Pintu Kumar, the block chief's husband, was seriously injured and is currently undergoing treatment.
The incident has rattled locals and raised concerns about political violence in the area.
Police suspect political rivalry may be behind it. They are checking CCTV footage and following leads to catch those responsible.