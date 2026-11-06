Short circuit smoke prompts evacuation at Greater Noida 'Ramayana' screening
India
A chill movie night turned tense when smoke from a short circuit interrupted the Ramayana screening at US Cinemas, Galaxy Blue Sapphire Mall in Greater Noida.
Around 7:30pm on Thursday, wires overheated in Auditorium 10's projector room, filling the place with smoke and prompting a quick evacuation of about 10 to 15 people.
Smoke spreads to all auditoriums
The smoke spread to all three auditoriums, so all three were temporarily closed.
Thankfully, police and fire teams arrived fast and got things under control. No one was hurt.
Further necessary action is underway, police said.