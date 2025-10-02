Next Article
Shorts in temple? Viral video reignites debate on dress codes
India
A woman was stopped from entering an Indian temple because she wore shorts, and a bystander's video of her arguing with the priest and police quickly went viral.
The clip has reignited conversations about respecting dress codes in religious places—something many say is about tradition and courtesy.
Where personal choice meets cultural respect
People online are divided: some support the temple's right to set rules, saying if you don't agree, just pray outside.
Others feel the woman's argument disrupted the peaceful vibe meant for such spaces.
Everyone is weighing in on where respect for culture meets personal choice.