Shots fired at AJ Furniture Mall in Pimpri-Chinchwad, no injuries
India
On Friday night, two men on a bike fired several shots at AJ Furniture Mall in Pimpri-Chinchwad, damaging the signboard and glass panels but thankfully hurting no one.
The attack happened around 9:20pm and left the community shaken.
Suspected Lawrence Bishnoi member posts threat
Police teams quickly arrived, collected evidence, and checked CCTV footage to track down the shooters.
Soon after, a suspected Lawrence Bishnoi gang member claimed responsibility online, calling it just a "trailer" and threatening co-owner Ashok Nain Bishnoi.
Officials revealed the gang had demanded ₹2 crore from Ashok earlier this month and accused him of running a drug racket (allegations now under investigation).