Shots fired at AJ Furniture Mall in Pimpri-Chinchwad, no injuries

Suspected Lawrence Bishnoi member posts threat

Police teams quickly arrived, collected evidence, and checked CCTV footage to track down the shooters.

Soon after, a suspected Lawrence Bishnoi gang member claimed responsibility online, calling it just a "trailer" and threatening co-owner Ashok Nain Bishnoi.

Officials revealed the gang had demanded ₹2 crore from Ashok earlier this month and accused him of running a drug racket (allegations now under investigation).