Shots fired at Randhawa's Delhi gym, Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

Bishnoi attacks tied to blackbuck case

The Bishnoi gang has targeted several celebrities before, like Sidhu Moosewala, Gippy Grewal, and Kapil Sharma, and even fired shots at properties owned by Bollywood stars Rohit Shetty and Disha Patani.

Their actions are linked to long-standing anger over the 1998 blackbuck poaching case involving Salman Khan.

This latest attack shows they are still trying to intimidate high-profile names both in India and abroad.