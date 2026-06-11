Shots fired at Randhawa's Delhi gym, Bishnoi gang claims responsibility
Shots were fired at singer Guru Randhawa's 24HS Fitness gym in Delhi by two men on a motorcycle, but thankfully no one was hurt.
The Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility online, saying it was a warning to Randhawa because of his reported friendship with Salman Khan.
Police are now investigating, checking CCTV footage, and talking to the gym operator.
Bishnoi attacks tied to blackbuck case
The Bishnoi gang has targeted several celebrities before, like Sidhu Moosewala, Gippy Grewal, and Kapil Sharma, and even fired shots at properties owned by Bollywood stars Rohit Shetty and Disha Patani.
Their actions are linked to long-standing anger over the 1998 blackbuck poaching case involving Salman Khan.
This latest attack shows they are still trying to intimidate high-profile names both in India and abroad.