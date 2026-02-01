'Shoulder my coffin': J&K mother pleads to militant son India Feb 01, 2026

In Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar, 86-year-old Janna Begum passed away still hoping her son, Riaz Ahmed—a Hizbul Mujahideen commander—would come home and leave militancy behind.

She made heartfelt video pleas in late 2025, saying, "Come back, take care of me. If I die, shoulder my coffin."

Her husband, Mohammad Ramzan, also urged Riaz to surrender and return, but he never did.