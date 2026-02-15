'Show you badtameezi': Woman to man who didn't know Marathi

Outrage over woman's behavior

The woman's words—"You are going to Mumbai, you should know Marathi"—sparked major backlash, with many calling for Air India to take action.

People also noticed she was wearing a Hyundai-branded shirt and started tagging the company, worried about its image.

Many Maharashtrians pointed out that her behavior doesn't reflect their values.

Sadly, this isn't the first time Mumbai has seen incidents like this—similar cases of language-based intolerance have happened before on public transport and in daily life.