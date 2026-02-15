'Show you badtameezi': Woman to man who didn't know Marathi
A video from an Air India flight is making waves online after a woman told fellow passenger Mahi Khan to speak in Marathi on a Kolkata-Mumbai flight.
When Khan said he didn't know Marathi, she threatened to 'show him what badtameezi (misbehavior) is' when he got off in Mumbai.
The clip quickly went viral, racking up thousands of likes and comments within a day.
Outrage over woman's behavior
The woman's words—"You are going to Mumbai, you should know Marathi"—sparked major backlash, with many calling for Air India to take action.
People also noticed she was wearing a Hyundai-branded shirt and started tagging the company, worried about its image.
Many Maharashtrians pointed out that her behavior doesn't reflect their values.
Sadly, this isn't the first time Mumbai has seen incidents like this—similar cases of language-based intolerance have happened before on public transport and in daily life.