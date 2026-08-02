Showers in Maharashtra, Belagavi district increase outflow to 123,238 cusecs
India
Thanks to recent showers in Maharashtra and Karnataka's Belagavi district, water outflow from Maharashtra has gone up a bit, reaching around 123,238 cusecs on Sunday.
That's a small jump from the previous day, and it means more water is flowing into several major reservoirs in the region.
Northern Karnataka reservoirs about 60% full
The Lal Bahadur Shastri reservoir at Almatti saw big inflows (around 121,500 cusecs) and now holds 94.5 tmcft of water, still shy of its full capacity.
Raja Lakhamagouda dam also got a boost with around 19,330 cusecs coming in and storage at 34 tmcft out of 51 tmcft maximum.
Northern Karnataka's six main reservoirs are sitting at around 60% capacity overall, so there's room for more rain to make an impact.