Shraddha Dubey arrested after Shiva Sharma fell in Lucknow

The trio was allegedly trying to escape to Nepal but got caught after police tracked their route through several cities.

Investigators believe the "Z" gang planned to hide Dubey at a farmhouse in Nagpur; they also recovered three iPhones from Dubey that might have been used for FaceTime with the gang.

Meanwhile, Dubey denies any murder allegations, saying Sharma took his own life because of heavy debts and that their relationship was brief.

Police are still digging into both the criminal connections and what really happened to Sharma.