Shraddha Dubey arrested after Shiva Sharma fell in Lucknow
Shraddha Dubey, an influencer and make-up artist from Uttar Pradesh, was arrested in Nagpur along with her sister and driver after her boyfriend Shiva Sharma died under mysterious circumstances. He fell from her Lucknow apartment on October 9.
Police say there could be links between Dubey and Mumbai's "Z" gang, a group known for organized crime like extortion and drug trafficking.
Authorities intercepted trio bound for Nepal
The trio was allegedly trying to escape to Nepal but got caught after police tracked their route through several cities.
Investigators believe the "Z" gang planned to hide Dubey at a farmhouse in Nagpur; they also recovered three iPhones from Dubey that might have been used for FaceTime with the gang.
Meanwhile, Dubey denies any murder allegations, saying Sharma took his own life because of heavy debts and that their relationship was brief.
Police are still digging into both the criminal connections and what really happened to Sharma.