Shraddha Dubey taken to Nepal border amid Shiva Sharma probe
India
The murder case of Lucknow cafe owner Shiva Sharma just got more complicated.
Police say key accused Shraddha Dubey was taken to the Nepal border by her boyfriend Aamir after the incident, using a phone and fake SIM card to stay hidden.
What started as an "accidental death" is now being investigated as murder, with new allegations of assault.
Shraddha Dubey caught in Nagpur operation
After 11 days on the run, Dubey was caught in Nagpur on October 20 in a joint police operation.
She's been brought back for questioning along with her sister and associate Tanvir Ali.
While Dubey insists she's innocent, police are digging into possible financial disputes and other leads to get to the bottom of Sharma's suspicious death.