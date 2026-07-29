Shravan Kumar led rescue of about 2,000 in Sivasagar district
When floods hit Assam's Sivasagar district, 25-year-old Shravan Kumar and six friends stepped up as first responders.
With no formal training and just six traditional boats, they rescued about 2,000 people from five villages, even though Shravan's own home was underwater.
As he put it, "If I had gone back to save my own house, there would have been no one left to save the others."
Shravan Kumar urges household swimming skills
Shravan and his team navigated strong currents to help children, older adults, pregnant women, and patients needing urgent care, while official rescue teams were still on their way.
After losing his home, Shravan urged everyone in flood-prone areas to learn to swim, "Every family must have at least one person who knows how to swim."
His story is a reminder of how local skills and quick action can make all the difference.