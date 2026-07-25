Shree Jagannath Temple Administration to trademark 5 Puri Jagannath names
India
Odisha's Shree Jagannath Temple Administration is set to trademark five iconic names linked to the 12th-century Puri temple: < em>Jagannath Dham, Shree Kshetra, Mahaprasad, Nilachakra, and Koili Vaikuntha.
The goal? To protect these names from being misused or commercialized, keeping their cultural and spiritual meaning intact.
Trademark move follows West Bengal dispute
This trademark push comes after a recent dispute with West Bengal, where a new temple used Jagannath Dham in its name, something Odisha leaders felt disrespected Puri's unique heritage.
Now, if no one objects in the next three months, these names will officially be protected, marking a big step in safeguarding traditions for future generations.