Shree Jagannath Temple Administration to trademark 5 Puri Jagannath names

Odisha's Shree Jagannath Temple Administration is set to trademark five iconic names linked to the 12th-century Puri temple: < em>Jagannath Dham, Shree Kshetra, Mahaprasad, Nilachakra, and Koili Vaikuntha.

The goal? To protect these names from being misused or commercialized, keeping their cultural and spiritual meaning intact.