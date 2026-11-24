Shreyas Khoday seriously injured, brother files complaint against crane company
A freak accident in Bengaluru left businessman Shreyas Khoday seriously injured after a cement pole, being lifted by a crane, crashed onto his car near Mayuri Junction on November 18.
His brother Tejas has filed a complaint against the crane company, blaming its lack of safety measures for the incident.
FIR names crane operator and owner
A first information report, or FIR, has been registered against the crane operator and company owner under relevant laws.
Tejas shared that adequate safety precautions were not taken.
The family is pushing for a full investigation and wants authorities to make sure such accidents don't happen again.
The crane operator is reportedly absconding, which has only added to their worries.