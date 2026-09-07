Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir CEO dancing video debunked as fake
India
A video claiming to show former Air Marshal and current CEO of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir dancing went viral, but it turns out the clip is fake.
The video first appeared on September 3 from a Pakistan-based Facebook page and spread quickly after being shared by Congress media coordinator Rashmi (@Rashmi22302711) on X.
Abhijeet Dipke says clip not Mishra
The clip sparked debate online, with Abhijeet Dipke later clarifying that the person in the video wasn't Mishra and his post was about hypocrisy in general, not Mishra's actions.
Despite this, others kept sharing it.
Meanwhile, Mishra continues as CEO of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.