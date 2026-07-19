Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra meets over donation theft allegations
India
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is holding two key meetings in Ayodhya to address some serious concerns, mainly how donations are being handled after recent theft allegations.
On the agenda: reviewing an investigation into embezzlement, confirming past decisions, and shaking up their committees to boost transparency.
Trust considers donation oversight after SIT
After reports of stolen temple offerings, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was brought in by the state government.
Now, the trust is looking at the SIT's findings and considering new rules for managing donations.
They're aiming for better financial oversight and more accountability so that every rupee given by devotees is properly tracked and used.