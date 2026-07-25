Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust forms 9-member Dharmik Committee
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has just announced a nine-member Dharmik Committee to look after all things spiritual at the Ayodhya Ram temple.
This group brings together saints, Vedic scholars, yoga gurus, and people connected to the original Ram Janmabhoomi movement.
Their main job? Keep traditions strong.
Committee blends tradition and modern perspectives
Led by Swami Govind Dev Giri, a well-known Vedic scholar, the committee includes both current trustees and fresh faces.
There's a unique mix: from youth-focused leaders like Acharya Mithlesh Nandani Sharan (who's even done TEDx talks) to respected narrators of the Ramayana and experts in yoga.
The idea is to blend tradition with modern perspectives, making sure the temple stays spiritually vibrant while addressing today's challenges.