Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust probed over donation misuse
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, in charge of building the Ayodhya Ram Temple, is facing heat over alleged donation misuse.
Recent resignations by top members like General Secretary Champat Rai and Trustee Anil Mishra have added to the buzz.
Now, a Special Investigation Team is looking into the claims while people push for more openness about how donations are being used.
MP John Brittas urges RTI review
Amid these concerns, many are questioning why the Trust does not have to follow the Right to Information (RTI) Act.
MP John Brittas has asked for this exemption to be reconsidered, arguing that groups handling public money should be transparent.
The Central Information Commission had earlier said the Trust is not a "public authority" under RTI because it was set up privately and does not get government funds, but calls for more accountability are not going away anytime soon.