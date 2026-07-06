Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust probed over donation misuse

MP John Brittas urges RTI review

Amid these concerns, many are questioning why the Trust does not have to follow the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

MP John Brittas has asked for this exemption to be reconsidered, arguing that groups handling public money should be transparent.

The Central Information Commission had earlier said the Trust is not a "public authority" under RTI because it was set up privately and does not get government funds, but calls for more accountability are not going away anytime soon.