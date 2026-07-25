Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust restores Champat Rai passes

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has temporarily brought back entry passes signed by its former general secretary Champat Rai.

This quick fix is meant to keep construction and maintenance at the Ram temple running smoothly after leadership changes had made those passes invalid.

Now, engineers and teams from companies like L&T, Tata, and others can get in with their old passes, helping avoid more delays on big projects like the boundary wall and museum.