Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust restores Champat Rai passes
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has temporarily brought back entry passes signed by its former general secretary Champat Rai.
This quick fix is meant to keep construction and maintenance at the Ram temple running smoothly after leadership changes had made those passes invalid.
Now, engineers and teams from companies like L&T, Tata, and others can get in with their old passes, helping avoid more delays on big projects like the boundary wall and museum.
Trust probe after missing ornaments allegations
All this comes after some serious shake-ups in the Trust, following allegations about missing gold and silver ornaments. That led to investigations, arrests, and resignations, including Rai himself stepping down.
A new pass system is expected to be introduced once the administrative transition is completed.