Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust seeks 1st CEO
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is hiring its very first CEO, with applications open until July 18, 2026.
This move comes after concerns about donation management and aims to strengthen temple operations.
Applicants need to be practicing Hindus aged 50 to 70.
Qualifications and daily temple duties
Candidates should have a bachelor's degree plus at least 20 years managing a large public organization, institution, government department, or company, while experience in managing a temple or Hindu religious institution is listed separately as a preference.
Key skills include finance, administration, IT, legal matters, and security.
The CEO will handle daily temple affairs, like finances and rituals, and work closely with the Trust and government while upholding Sanatana traditions.