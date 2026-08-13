Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust tightens Ayodhya donation security

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust just made donation counting at the Ayodhya Ram Temple a lot more secure.

Staff handling donations now wear pocketless uniforms and get frisked coming in and out, so nothing slips away unnoticed.

The Trust is also upgrading new pan-tilt-zoom CCTV cameras, keeping footage for 180 days instead of 45 days.

Plus, cash is now packed and secured in one go before they are loaded into the SBI vehicle inside the temple complex and transported to the SBI branch, making it much harder for anything to go missing.