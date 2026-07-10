Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to appoint 1st CEO

New CEO to manage 3264cr donations

The new CEO will handle daily operations, finances, and security (overseeing up to 2,000 staff), which is a big shift from the current system where only General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Dr. Anil Mishra serve without remuneration.

The trust has received ₹3,264 crore through the Samarpan Nidhi campaign, and additionally 32kg of gold and 1,518kg of silver, so these updates aim to reassure everyone that funds are managed responsibly and help restore public trust.