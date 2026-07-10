Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to appoint CEO
India
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is updating its rules after a recent Special Investigation Team, or SIT, report flagged issues with how donations were handled.
To boost transparency, they are planning to bring in a CEO, something new for the trust.
Trustee K Parasaran is drafting these changes, which will be up for discussion on July 22 in Ayodhya.
Committee seeks CEO, rethinks bank donations
A special committee is already hunting for the right CEO to tighten up finances and day-to-day management.
The trust is also rethinking how it handles donations in banks, especially after concerns over security and procedures.
The final SIT report, expected soon, will help shape these reforms so future slip-ups are avoided.