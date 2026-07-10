Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to appoint CEO India Jul 10, 2026

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is updating its rules after a recent Special Investigation Team, or SIT, report flagged issues with how donations were handled.

To boost transparency, they are planning to bring in a CEO, something new for the trust.

Trustee K Parasaran is drafting these changes, which will be up for discussion on July 22 in Ayodhya.