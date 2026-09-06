Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to appoint deputy CEO
India
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is about to appoint a deputy CEO, days after appointing Air Marshal (Retd) Jeetendra Mishra as the first chief executive officer.
According to Govind Dev Giri, a shortlist is ready and the final pick will depend on what the trust needs most and who fits best.
Trust deputy CEO to manage operations
With a deputy CEO likely to be appointed, daily operations, like finance, IT, HR, project management, and helping pilgrims, will get dedicated attention.
This frees up top officials to focus on bigger plans for Ayodhya's future as a global cultural hub.
The new setup aims to keep things running smoothly as the temple's activities and infrastructure grow.