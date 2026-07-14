Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to revamp 5 committees
Big changes are coming to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, with a key meeting set for July 22 in Ayodhya.
The trust plans to shake up five internal committees, including finance and audit, to help things run more smoothly.
They will also look over the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) final report on donation theft allegations, if it arrives by the July 15 deadline.
New trustees likely, full-time treasurer planned
Three new trustees are likely to be chosen to fill spots left by recent resignations and a trustee's passing.
To boost transparency, there are plans for a full-time treasurer and CEO based in Ayodhya (right now, financial duties are handled remotely from Maharashtra).
The SIT was set up last month after concerns about donation misuse, pushing the trust toward more accountability and better governance.