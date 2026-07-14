Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to revamp 5 committees

Big changes are coming to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, with a key meeting set for July 22 in Ayodhya.

The trust plans to shake up five internal committees, including finance and audit, to help things run more smoothly.

They will also look over the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) final report on donation theft allegations, if it arrives by the July 15 deadline.