Shri Ram Janmabhoomi treasurer Govind Dev Giri Maharaj denies resignation

Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, says he hasn't resigned despite rumors swirling after a donation fraud case.

He clarified that those arrested were actually State Bank of India staff handling cash from temple donation boxes, not trust employees.

He said his "penance" was to prevent a recurrence, not resign, and he referred to reports of his resignation as "malicious."