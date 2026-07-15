Shri Ram Janmabhoomi treasurer Govind Dev Giri Maharaj denies resignation
Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, says he hasn't resigned despite rumors swirling after a donation fraud case.
He clarified that those arrested were actually State Bank of India staff handling cash from temple donation boxes, not trust employees.
He said his "penance" was to prevent a recurrence, not resign, and he referred to reports of his resignation as "malicious."
Trust treasurer says 3cr donation fraud
The estimated ₹3 crore fraud only involved cash from donation boxes and didn't touch the trust's main accounts, though Giri Maharaj stressed that it was not an official figure.
To tighten security, new steps like pocketless uniforms, better CCTV coverage, and frisking for staff are now in place.
Giri Maharaj also called claims about ₹1,400 crore worth of missing gold "false," pointing out that a register of 2,926 valuable offerings was displayed for verification.