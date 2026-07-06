Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust displays gold 'Ramayana,' says 2,800 safe

Trust plans legal action, tightens oversight

Giri said the trust is sticking to full transparency and plans legal action against anyone involved in recent cash thefts from donation boxes. They're also tightening oversight by appointing dedicated officials.

At the same meeting, longtime General Secretary Champat Rai stepped down (with praise for his years of service), making way for Krishna Mohan as interim successor.

The next big updates, including possible reforms, are expected after their July 22 meeting.