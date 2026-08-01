Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust narrows CEO shortlist to 3
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is almost ready to pick its new CEO, with just three candidates left in the running.
Top contenders include Yogeshwar Ram Mishra, known for his work on the Kashi Corridor project, and Rajesh Pandey, a former Uttar Pradesh police officer.
The trust will announce its choice.
Ram Janmabhoomi Trust received 5,585 applications
5,585 applications were submitted for the CEO role. After rounds of screening and interviews, only three made it through.
Candidates from Provincial Civil Services (PCS) who rose to the IAS or IPS through the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) route could have an edge over direct-recruit officers.
The trust is looking for someone honest and capable to lead temple operations; retired armed forces officers were considered too, but no woman has so far emerged as a prominent contender among the 16 shortlisted candidates.