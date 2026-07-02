Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust to vote on Rai, Mishra removals
India
Big decisions are coming up for the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
On July 6, members may vote on whether to officially remove Champat Rai and Anil Mishra after both resigned last week over embezzlement allegations.
At least eight of the 12 trust members must agree to remove them.
VHP leaders expected, donation system probed
This meeting isn't just about two people: senior VHP leaders are expected to attend as special invitees, and the trust's donation system is under fire.
Investigators found issues like unauthorized outsourcing and missing employee checks after an alleged theft incident, with even physical frisking now mandatory.
Authorities are digging deeper into how money was handled, pushing for more transparency and accountability going forward.