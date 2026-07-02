Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust under scrutiny after temple donation theft
A donation theft at the Ram Temple has put the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust under scrutiny.
It all started when Avinash Shukla, a local school teacher, was found with ₹20 lakh in cash, foreign currency, and jewelry on June 5, but no first information report (FIR) was filed until two days later, after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav posted on social media about it.
Audit gaps stall Ram temple probe
The investigation is stuck because key audit records are missing, making it tough to figure out exactly how much money or donated items might be unaccounted for.
Shukla's assets have raised eyebrows since his salary does not match the wealth seized.
Meanwhile, politicians are trading blame: Yadav's social media post pushed authorities to act, while the matter became public only after it reached the political arena.