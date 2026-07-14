Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust CEO attracts 1,000 applicants
The hunt for the new CEO of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is turning heads, with more than 1,000 people throwing their hats in since July 13.
Most are retired bureaucrats or people with serious management experience in public and religious institutions.
The job matters because the CEO will run daily operations at a time when the trust faces questions about donation misuse.
Trust adds secretary, eligibility outlined
With so many applications coming in before the July 18 deadline, a secretary has been brought in to help sort through them.
To qualify, you need to be between 50 and 70 years old, have at least 20 years of administrative experience, be a "practicing Hindu" who worships Lord Ram, speak Hindi and English fluently, and be ready to live in Ayodhya.
The selection committee will review applications after July 19 and plans to interview finalists (even online if needed), aiming to present progress by July 22 for a fair selection process.