Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra unveils Ram Mandir jewelry designs
India
The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has just unveiled the detailed jewelry designs for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.
These pieces, crafted from precious metals with intricate artistry, are meant to highlight the temple's beauty and deep cultural roots.
It's a big milestone for a project that means a lot to millions of people.
Dignitaries and devotees praise craftsmanship
The reveal event brought together dignitaries and devotees, all impressed by the craftsmanship.
The Trust shared that every detail, including these ornaments, was chosen to honor the temple's spiritual legacy.
With construction almost done, the Ram Mandir is set to become a major spot for devotion and pride, welcoming visitors from all over.