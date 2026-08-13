Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Trust completes 1st full time CEO interviews
The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust just wrapped up interviews for its first full-time CEO, and the focus was all about professional know-how.
Candidates weren't quizzed on their food habits or religious routines, just their communication skills, professional experience, vision, personality, leadership qualities, technological acumen, management capabilities, experience in handling large-scale events and personnel, personal excellence, language proficiency, vision and strategic plans to handle the big Ram Temple project.
Search committee to pick 3 finalists
The process had three rounds: candidates sent in resumes showing off their management skills, took online interviews to test communication and tech abilities, and finally, 16 people from fields like defense, corporate, education, and IT were interviewed in Ayodhya.
A Search Committee comprising Justice Permod Kohli (retd), Lieutenant General V K Chaturvedi (retd.) and nuclear scientist Dr Suresh Hawre will now pick three finalists for the Trust to choose from.
The whole process reflects a commitment to merit-based selection, institutional excellence and transparency.