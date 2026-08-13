Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Trust completes 1st full time CEO interviews

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust just wrapped up interviews for its first full-time CEO, and the focus was all about professional know-how.

Candidates weren't quizzed on their food habits or religious routines, just their communication skills, professional experience, vision, personality, leadership qualities, technological acumen, management capabilities, experience in handling large-scale events and personnel, personal excellence, language proficiency, vision and strategic plans to handle the big Ram Temple project.